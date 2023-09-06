Open Menu

Goat Vibrations: Animals Teach Surfers In California

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Goat vibrations: animals teach surfers in California

Pismo Beach, United States, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :On an inflatable surfboard in prime California waters, first-time surfers Rebekah Abern and Elizabeth French paddle out to catch a wave under the watchful eye of their unusual instructor: Chupacabrah, a small black goat.

This one-year-old ruminant is an integral part of their lesson on Pismo Beach, effortlessly demonstrating the relaxed stance necessary to ride through the churning foam.

"The goat surfed way better than I did," laughed Abern. "She had the positioning and you can tell she had done it before... you could tell she was digging it." "Who gets to surf with goats? It's like out of this world," said the 41-year-old tourist from Montana.

Chupacabrah's presence on the surfboard is the brainchild of two-legged instructor Dana McGregor, who decided a decade ago he would give goats a go.

After all, dogs have been surfing in California for years -- they even have their own world championship -- but are not quite so steady on their feet.

An animal that prances effortlessly up and down precarious mountainsides is far better suited to the task.

"They have incredible balance," he told AFP. "They've got those hooves that just enable them to cling to the board."

