UrduPoint.com

'Godfather Of Poker' Doyle Brunson Dies At 89

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

'Godfather of Poker' Doyle Brunson dies at 89

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Two-time world poker champion Doyle Brunson has died at the age of 89, his family said Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather," the Brunson family said in a statement posted on Twitter by Brunson's agent, Brian Balsbaugh.

"We'll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace." No cause of death was given.

Brunson, who was known as "The Godfather of Poker" and "Texas Dolly," won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments and was a two-time world champion with back-to-back wins at the World Series of Poker main event in 1976 and 1977.

Usually seen wearing his cowboy hat, Brunson made more than $6 million in live tournament earnings.

In 1979 he wrote one of the first books about poker strategy, "Super System," which is regarded as the bible of the game.

To his long-time poker opponent Daniel Negreanu, he was a "legend.

" "There will never be another Doyle Brunson," Negreanu tweeted.

"He will be missed by many, the Godfather of Poker." Five-time WSOP champion Scotty Nguyen said he "can't believe this day has come." "You will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby!" Nguyen tweeted.

"Rest in Peace to the Biggest Legend of Them All. Thank you for being the consummate player and gentleman. No one will ever fill your seat," World Series of Poker tweeted.

Actor James Woods also paid tribute to Brunson, posting a picture on Twitter of himself with the poker legend.

"This one is a heartbreaker. Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips," Woods tweeted.

"Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend."Born in Texas, Brunson played basketball at university but a knee injury ended his hopes of going professional.

Brunson was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

Related Topics

World Twitter Died Man May Sunday Christian Family Event All Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund ..

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary sy ..

Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary system for safeguarding intellec ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

19 minutes ago
 TAQA Group reports AED11.6 billion net income for ..

TAQA Group reports AED11.6 billion net income for Q1 2023

23 minutes ago
 AUS-SNOC event discusses global climate change, ne ..

AUS-SNOC event discusses global climate change, net zero commitments

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.