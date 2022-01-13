Godin rescinds contract with Cagliari, set for Atletico Mineiro move

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Uruguay captain Diego Godin is a free agent after Cagliari announced on Wednesday that he had rescinded his contract with the Serie A club.

Godin is expected to sign for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro after ending his experience at struggling Cagliari, who are in the Serie A relegation zone.

"Cagliari Calcio announces that the club has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of Diego Godin's contract," the Sardinian team said in a statement.

The 35-year-old had been at Cagliari since September 2020, joining after one season at Inter Milan, and played 40 times for the club.

His greatest club successes came at Atletico Madrid, where he won the 2014 La Liga title and two Europa Leagues over nine seasons.

Godin is Uruguay's most capped ever player, with 153 appearances for his national team since making his debut in 2005.

He won the 2011 Copa America and has represented his country at three World Cups.