Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :"Godzilla vs Kong," the lastest installment to the cinematic MonsterVerse, stayed on top of the Chinese mainland box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The blockbuster, which pits the two iconic silver screen behemoths against each other, earned a total of 30.3 million Yuan (about 4.6 million U.S. Dollars) on its seventh day of release.

The Spring Festival sensation "Hi, Mom" came in second, with another 2.8 million added to its total box office of about 5.4 billion yuan.

In third place is "Warrior of China," a domestic feature depicting the work and lives of Chinese crime fighters, which finished the day with a revenue of about 2.5 million yuan.

In fourth and fifth were the re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" and domestic drama "Endgame," with daily earnings of 2.2 million yuan and 2.1 million yuan, respectively.

