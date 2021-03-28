BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :-- U.S. film "Godzilla vs Kong" earned over 80 percent of China's box office on Sunday, grossing more than 184 million Yuan (28.13 million U.S. Dollars).

The new chapter in the cinematic MonsterVerse pits the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong against one another, with humanity caught in the balance.

Since its debut on Friday, "Godzilla vs Kong" has put an end to the box-office dominance of the re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar," according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Chinese comedy "Hi, Mom," the maiden directorial project of comedian and actress Jia Ling, placed second on Saturday's daily chart.

"Hi, Mom" is the top Chinese box office earner so far this year, having seen its domestic ticket earnings exceed 5.4 billion yuan to date.