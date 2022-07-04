Goffin in Wimbledon quarter-finals after longest match

London, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Belgium's David Goffin defeated Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the longest match at this year's Wimbledon on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

Goffin, who also made the quarters on his last appearance in 2019, came out on top 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 after four hours and 36 minutes on Court Two.

The world number 58 fired 18 aces and a total of 59 winners past the 23rd-seeded Tiafoe.

Goffin missed Wimbledon in 2021 after suffering an ankle injury before a knee problem forced him to shut down his season after the US Open.

"For me, it's almost like a back-to-back quarter-final because I didn't play last year and 2020 was closed with Covid," said Goffin.

Before this year, his most recent match at Wimbledon was a sobering quarter-final defeat to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, who allowed him just six games.

"Last year was a tough year for me with some injuries. I stopped for four or five months at the end of the year," said the 31-year-old, a former world number seven player.

"At the beginning of the year I had to fight to stay positive to come back to my best level.

"The last few months were much better. To reach a quarter-final again this year in Wimbledon means a lot."Goffin goes on to meet Britain's Cameron Norrie for a place in the semi-finals.