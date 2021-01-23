UrduPoint.com
Goggia Claims Back-to-back Crans-Montana Downhill Victories

Sat 23rd January 2021

CransMontana, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia continued her remarkable podium-topping season with a back-to-back victory in the second World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana on Saturday.

Fresh from winning Friday's downhill, Goggia hit speeds of 108 km/h (67 mph) on her way to clocking another winning time of 1min 27.75sec.

It was the 28-year-old's 11th World Cup victory and her fourth straight in the downhill discipline this season, a feat not seen since now-retired American Lindsey Vonn back in 2018.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami finished second, 0.27sec off the pace, with Italian Elena Curtoni rounding out the podium (+0.60).

"I knew I could do well in Crans-Montana," said Goggia, who also won the downhill in the Swiss resort in 2019.

"It's a course that I have in me... and I changed my mental approach. I took yesterday's victory like a third training run for today.

" Goggia admitted that the flat light had also played a role.

"It was really dark, as if there was no contrast, so I wasn't really confident in attacking on some sections, but I was surgical on those where I couldn't lose speed," she said.

Two other Italians finished in the top nine, Laura Pirovano coming fourth and defending overall World Cup champion Federica Brignone ninth, boding well for Team Italia ahead of the February 7-22 World Ski Championships in the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

After finishing an impressive fourth in Saturday's downhill, it was another good day for Petra Vlhova.

The Slovak came in seventh to further consolidate her place atop the overall World Cup standings, on 861 points.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin sits second on 741pts, with Goggia in third on 654.

Racers will again strap themselves into their skis on Sunday for a super-G rescheduled from St Moritz earlier in the season.

