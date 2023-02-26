UrduPoint.com

Goggia Claims Crans-Montana Downhill After World Championships Woe

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Goggia claims Crans-Montana downhill after World Championships woe

CransMontana, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Italy's Sofia Goggia bounced back from her world championships disappointment in Sunday's World Cup downhill at Crans-Montana.

Goggia was hot favourite to claim downhill gold at Meribel last week but ended up disqualified, with the world title going to Swiss outsider Jasmine Flury.

Goggia put that reverse behind her to notch up her 22nd World Cup win and tighten her grip on a fourth downhill World Cup crown.

The Olympic silver medallist, who bagged gold in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, came in 0.15sec clear of her compatriot Federica Brignone, with Laura Gauche (0.41) in third for the French skier's first podium finish on the elite circuit.

Goggia's win in a race delayed 24 hours due to poor conditions at the Swiss ski station came after an inauspicious build-up with a fall in training on Friday.

That accident left her walking "with difficulty" on Saturday, the 30-year-old said.

But she delivered when it mattered most with all her habitual verve and risk-taking to secure a fifth downhill of the season.

It pushed her 179 points clear of Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec in the discipline's standings with just the downhills at Kvitfjell in Norway next weekend and at the finals in Soldeu in Andorra to come.

Missing this weekend was Mikaela Shiffrin who has decided to keep her powder dry and prepare for next weekend where she is setting her sights on an 86th World Cup success to draw level with the overall record held by Ingmar Stenmark.

Related Topics

Accident World Poor Norway Andorra Sofia Slovenia Sunday 2018 Gold Silver Olympics All From Race

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

6 minutes ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

Worldâ€™s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

2 hours ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.