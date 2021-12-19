UrduPoint.com

Goggia Storms To Val D'Isere Double Triumph

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 06:20 PM

Vald'Isère, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Italy's Sofia Goggia produced a towering World Cup super-G win at Val d'Isere on Sunday to add to her downhill victory from 24 hours earlier.

The win leaves Goggia top of the World Cup overall standings on 635 points, 65 ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin, who came fifth here.

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel finished second at the French resort, 0.33sec off the pace, with Elena Curtoni of Italy rounding out the podium.

Goggia, 29, is enjoying a barnstorming patch after also winning three races at Lake Louise two weeks ago.

