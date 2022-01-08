Gogolev pulls out of Canadian trials after positive Covid-19 test

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Stephen Gogolev, who won a silver medal at the 2019 nationals, has tested positive for Covid-19 and pulled out of the Canadian Figure Skating Championships.

The 17-year-old tested positive after being selected for random testing at this week's nationals and Olympic trials, the final event for Canadian skaters before the Beijing Games, the Toronto Star reported Friday.

Gogolev, a dual citizen of Canada and Russia, was born in Toronto but now trains in Orange County, California, under coach Rafael Arutyunyan.

Gogolev is considered one of Canada's top young skaters, winning silver at the 2019 nationals when he was just 14.

The competition is being held in Ottawa without fans. Competitors must show proof of being fully vaccinated before being allowed to compete.

Gogolev was expected to take part in the men's short program on Friday with the free skate scheduled for Saturday. There are two spots up for grabs in men's singles as the Canadian team for Beijing will be announced on Sunday.