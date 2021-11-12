Gold continues to rise on higher U.S. inflation concern

CHICAGO, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange continued to rise Thursday on higher U.S. inflation concern.

The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 15.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.

84 percent, to close at 1,863.9 Dollars per ounce.

Gold futures climbed for the sixth straight session on Thursday and settled at their highest since June 14.

Market analysts hold that if gold prices hold near 1,850 dollars this week, new investor inflows are likely to materialize and 1,900 dollars could be the next upside target.