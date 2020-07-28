Gold down after hitting new high, equities mixed as virus spreads

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Gold briefly chalked up another record Tuesday before easing later in the day as the Dollar clawed back earlier losses, while equity markets struggled to hold on to gains with fears about the coronavirus pandemic mounting.

With worrying new spikes in infections in Asia and Europe -- on top of the already-high new US cases -- forcing governments to impose strictcontainment measures, the global economic outlook remains clouded,putting the brakes on a months-long stocks rally.