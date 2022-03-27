Gold falls as U.S. treasury yields rise sharply

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as U.S. treasury yields rose sharply.

The most active gold contract for April delivery fell 8 U.S. dollars, or 0.

41 percent, to close at 1,954.2 Dollars per ounce.

Nevertheless, gold rose 1.3 percent for the week.

Traders have been watching the developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and assessing the largely hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials this week.