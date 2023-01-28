UrduPoint.com

Gold Falls On Expected Inflation Data

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Gold falls on expected inflation data

CHICAGO, Jan. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as U.S. inflation data met market expectations.

The most active gold contract for February delivery fell 0.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.03 percent, to close at 1,929.4 Dollars per ounce.

Gold holds onto a slight gain of nearly 0.1 percent for the week, the sixth weekly gain in a row.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported Friday that the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, increased 4.

4 percent year on year in December, down from the 4.7-percent reading in November and the slowest annual rate of increase since October 2021.

The data, in line with market estimate, indicates that U.S. inflation is waning.

Other economic data released Friday also dampened gold. The Consumer Sentiment Index released by the University of Michigan (UM) Surveys of Consumers rose to 64.9 in the January 2023 survey, up from 59.7 in December.

Related Topics

Reading Price New York Mercantile Exchange January February October November December Gold Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

Pakistan working closely with US to unlock climate ..

Pakistan working closely with US to unlock climate resilient ecosystem: Masood

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th January 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusa ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack near Jerusalem synagogue

8 hours ago
 Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO ..

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

11 hours ago
 Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Sk ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Skepticism About Russian Bot Cla ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.