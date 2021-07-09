UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Falls On Profit-taking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gold falls on profit-taking

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday on profit-taking.

The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 1.9 U.S. dollars, or 0.11 percent, to close at 1,800.2 Dollars per ounce.

After five straight sessions of price increases, investors liquidated their profits from gold under the backdrop of a selloff in the equity market.

Nevertheless, gold found certain support as the U.S. Department of Labor reported 373,000 initial jobless claims in the week ending July 3, 2,000 more than in the previous week.

Market analysts hold that the outlook for gold in the short-term remains strong, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 keeps spreading.

Silver for September delivery fell 14.2 cents, or 0.54 percent, to close at 25.987 dollars per ounce. Platinum for October delivery fell 7.4 dollars, or 0.68 percent, to close at 1,074.5 dollars per ounce.

Related Topics

Price New York Mercantile Exchange July August September October Gold Market From

Recent Stories

IGP briefs PM about couple’s harassment case in ..

14 minutes ago

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan’s help for talks with T ..

2 hours ago

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

2 hours ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

3 hours ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.