Gold falls on profit-taking

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday on profit-taking.

The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 1.9 U.S. dollars, or 0.11 percent, to close at 1,800.2 Dollars per ounce.

After five straight sessions of price increases, investors liquidated their profits from gold under the backdrop of a selloff in the equity market.

Nevertheless, gold found certain support as the U.S. Department of Labor reported 373,000 initial jobless claims in the week ending July 3, 2,000 more than in the previous week.

Market analysts hold that the outlook for gold in the short-term remains strong, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 keeps spreading.

Silver for September delivery fell 14.2 cents, or 0.54 percent, to close at 25.987 dollars per ounce. Platinum for October delivery fell 7.4 dollars, or 0.68 percent, to close at 1,074.5 dollars per ounce.