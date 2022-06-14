Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as the U.S. Dollar and U.S. treasury yields strengthened.

The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 43.7 U.S. dollars, or 2.33 percent, to close at 1,831.8 Dollars per ounce.

Investors are looking towards the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday for guidance. Market analysts are expecting a rate hike of 50 basis points when the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

Some market analysts are also talking about the possibility of the Federal Reserve raising rates surprisingly by 75 basis points Wednesday.