Open Menu

Gold Mine Collapse In Afghanistan Kills 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Gold mine collapse in Afghanistan kills 3

TALUQAN, Afghanistan, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) --:Three miners have been killed after they were trapped underground in a collapsed mine in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, an official said on Wednesday.

Several miners were working in a tunnel of a gold mine in Rastaq district on Tuesday afternoon when the tunnel caved in, killing three miners, provincial police spokesman Abdul Mobin Safi said.

Without providing more details, the official added that an investigation had been initiated into the exact cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Police Safi Gold

Recent Stories

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

13 minutes ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

13 minutes ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

35 minutes ago
 Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

37 minutes ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

45 minutes ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

56 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

58 minutes ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v Sout ..

PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v South Africa women series

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extend ..

Imran Khan to stay in jail as special court extends his judicial remand till Sep ..

2 hours ago
 Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup o ..

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup opening match today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous