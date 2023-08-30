Gold mine collapse in Afghanistan kills 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TALUQAN, Afghanistan, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) --:Three miners have been killed after they were trapped underground in a collapsed mine in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, an official said on Wednesday.

Several miners were working in a tunnel of a gold mine in Rastaq district on Tuesday afternoon when the tunnel caved in, killing three miners, provincial police spokesman Abdul Mobin Safi said.

Without providing more details, the official added that an investigation had been initiated into the exact cause of the accident.