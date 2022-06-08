Gold rises as U.S. dollar weakens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICAGO, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar index weakened.

The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 8.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.

46 percent, to close at 1,852.1 Dollars per ounce.

Investors are waiting for the U.S. inflation reading for May due out Friday, as inflation worry increases.

Market analysts also attributed the modest gain to bargain hunting as gold's price moves toward 1,800 dollars.