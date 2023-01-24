UrduPoint.com

Gold Rises On Expectations That Rate Hikes May Stop Soon

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Gold rises on expectations that rate hikes may stop soon

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday on market expectations that the Federal Reserve may soon stop raising rates.

The most active gold contract for February delivery rose 0.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.02 percent, to close at 1,928.6 Dollars per ounce.

Gold remains at its highest level since April 2022. Market expectations are that though the Federal Reserve continues raising interest rates at a slowed pace, it may soon stop rate hikes as inflationary pressures continue to wane.

The Conference board U.S. Leading Economic Index released Monday decreased by 1 percent to 110.5 in December, following a decline of 1.1 percent in November.

