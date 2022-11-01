(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Melbourne, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Top weight Gold Trip, ridden by Mark Zahra, won the Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday as full crowds returned to Flemington for the "race that stops a nation".

Carrying 57.5kg, Gold Trip held off Emissary in second and High Emocean, third, with favourite Deauville Legend only fourth in the 3,200m (two-mile) handicap considered the ultimate test of stamina.

It was Zahra's first victory in the famous race, which has been held on the first Tuesday of November since 1876.

Crowds were limited to 10,000 last year because of Covid-19, but up to 10 times that number packed into the Melbourne track for the 2022 edition, despite chilly weather and frequent showers.

"I feel like crying. It's unbelievable. What a day," said an emotional Zahra.

Gold Trip defied a huge weight disadvantage on the field as Zahra kicked for home and went clear after the final turn, holding off the fast-finishing Emissary and High Emocean, who were carrying 6kg less than the winner.

"He's a horse that when you go, you don't give him a chance to think about it," said Zahra.

"I was thinking: 'Piss off! No one come near me!'. It was just elation when I crossed the line.

"What an amazing feeling."