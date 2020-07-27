Golden Age Hollywood star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Olivia de Havilland, a two-time Oscar winner and one of the last links to Hollywood's legendary Golden Age, died Sunday at the age 104, her publicist said.

De Havilland, who starred in blockbusters like "Gone With the Wind" and played opposite such leading men as Errol Flynn, personified the glamour and elegance of a bygone age of moviemaking.

In a statement, her publicist Lisa Goldberg said de Havilland "died peacefully from natural causes" at her home in Paris, France.

Born Olivia Mary de Havilland on July 1, 1916 in Tokyo, the star had lived in Paris since the early 1950s, and received honors such as the National Medal of the Arts, France's Légion d'Honneur, and the appointment to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

She was married twice -- first to author Marcus Goodrich from 1946 to 1953 and then to journalist Pierre Galante, editor of the French magazine Paris Match.

De Havilland was most known for her role as Melanie Hamilton in 1939's "Gone With The Wind," but also had starring roles opposite Flynn in "Captain Blood'' (1935) and "The Adventures of Robin Hood" (1938).

She was nominated for five academy Awards, winning best actress for "To Each His Own" (1946) and "The Heiress" (1949).