Golden Felix Finale As USA Storm To 4x400m Olympic Victory
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:50 PM
Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Allyson Felix brought the curtain down on her glittering Olympic career with a seventh gold medal as the United States stormed to a crushing victory in the 4x400m women's relay on Saturday.
Felix -- who on Friday became the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time with a bronze in the individual 400m, helped a 'Dream Team' US quartet romp home in 3min 16.85sec.