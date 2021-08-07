Golden Felix finale as USA storm to 4x400m Olympic victory

Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Allyson Felix brought the curtain down on her glittering Olympic career with a seventh gold medal as the United States stormed to a crushing victory in the 4x400m women's relay on Saturday.

Felix -- who on Friday became the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time with a bronze in the individual 400m, helped a 'Dream Team' US quartet romp home in 3min 16.85sec.

Poland took silver, while Jamaica took bronze.