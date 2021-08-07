UrduPoint.com

Golden Felix Finale As USA Storm To 4x400m Olympic Victory

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Golden Felix finale as USA storm to 4x400m Olympic victory

Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Allyson Felix brought the curtain down on her glittering Olympic career with a seventh gold medal as the United States stormed to a crushing victory in the 4x400m women's relay on Saturday.

Felix -- who on Friday became the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time with a bronze in the individual 400m, helped a 'Dream Team' US quartet romp home in 3min 16.85sec.

Poland took silver, while Jamaica took bronze.

Related Topics

Jamaica United States Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All

Recent Stories

PM witnesses a detailed demonstration of Electroni ..

PM witnesses a detailed demonstration of Electronic Voting Machine

9 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amou ..

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amount of Test Cricket

34 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but ..

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but wins nation’s heart

41 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to ..

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to martyred cops

1 hour ago
 59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.