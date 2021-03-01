UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golden Globes Open With First Bi-coastal Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:30 AM

Golden Globes open with first bi-coastal ceremony

Los Angeles, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler opened a very unusual Golden Globes ceremony Sunday, broadcasting Hollywood's traditional awards season-opener from New York and California.

Usually a star-packed party that draws Tinseltown's biggest Names to a Beverly Hills hotel ballroom, this pandemic edition is being broadcast from two scaled-down venues on opposite coasts.

"Tina and I are hosting from two different cities -- the technology is so great you will never tell the difference. It will be smooth sailing," said Poehler, as they pretended to reach across to one another while appearing together on split-screen.

Essential workers and a few A-list presenters are among the few in attendance at the Beverly Hilton and the Rainbow Room, while nominees are expected to largely remain at home, accepting awards via videolink.

Deprived of its usual glamour, the Globes -- which also honor the best in television -- remain a coveted prize, and a high-profile source of momentum in the run-up to the season-crowning Oscars, which were pushed back this year to April.

Related Topics

Technology Hotel New York Amy Poehler April Sunday Gold Oscar TV From Best

Recent Stories

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

8 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

10 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

11 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

11 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

11 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.