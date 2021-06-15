UrduPoint.com
Golden Knights Cruise Past Canadiens In Game One Of NHL Semi-finals

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:20 AM

Golden Knights cruise past Canadiens in game one of NHL semi-finals

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Alex Martinez scored the eventual winner and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in the opening game of their NHL semi-final playoff series.

Shea Theodore finished with a goal and an assist while Mattias Janmark and Nick Holden also scored goals and Reilly Smith added two assists for Vegas in front of a crowd of 17,800 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Knights won their fifth straight playoff game but more importantly they set the early tone in the best-of-seven series between the NHL's most storied franchise and the new kids on the block. Vegas is competing in their third final four in just four seasons of existence.

Cole Caufield scored for Montreal, who saw their seven-game playoff winning streak snapped.

Goaltender Carey price, who has started all 11 postseason games, finished with 26 saves.

The Canadiens are seeking their 25th Stanley Cup title in franchise history. No one has more.

Fleury was once again one of the best players on the ice, the Montreal native recording his 90th career playoff victory, moving within two of Grant Fuhr for third place on the all-time playoff wins list. Patrick Roy is first, with 151 wins.

Vegas eliminated Colorado in six games in the second round of the West Division playoffs.

Montreal, who finished the regular season fourth in the North Division, roared back from a 3-1 deficit to stun top-seeded Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the two clubs have not played since January 18, 2020, when the Canadiens defeated the Golden Knights 5-4.

