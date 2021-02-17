UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goldman Sachs Consumer Platform Targets 'mass Affluent'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Goldman Sachs consumer platform targets 'mass affluent'

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Goldman Sachs has officially launched an online platform for small investors in its latest step to build out its fledgling consumer business.

Under the "Marcus Invest" platform, investors with as little as $1,000 can tap into Goldman's asset allocation services, purchase exchange traded funds and take other investment decisions with a 0.35 percent advisory fee.

The venture's objective is to bring "the investing expertise of Goldman Sachs directly to mass affluent customers," Chief Executive David Solomon said last month in a conference call.

Goldman Sachs has been building up its consumer-oriented Marcus business since 2016, expanding the venture to include a credit card with Apple.

The Wall Street heavyweight also has plans for a new digital checking offering for later this year, Solomon said.

Marcus has grown over the last five years, but still represents a much smaller business than Goldman's cash cow segments in corporate finance and trading.

In 2020, Goldman's consumer banking had $1.2 billion in revenues, about 2.7 percent of total revenues.

jmb/wat

Related Topics

Exchange Business David 2016 2020 Apple Billion

Recent Stories

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

31 minutes ago

FNC approves three bills

31 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

1 hour ago

Ethnic clashes test 'melting pot' southwest Nigeri ..

53 minutes ago

Govt committed to early completion of KCR: Asad

53 minutes ago

Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug f ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.