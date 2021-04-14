UrduPoint.com
Goldman Sachs Reports Record Quarterly Earnings Of $6.8 Bn

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Goldman Sachs reported a surge in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, demonstrating strength across its businesses, including the highest revenue from global trading in more than a decade.

The Wall Street giant reported a profit of $6.8 billion, more than four times amount in the year-ago period, while revenues more than doubled to $17.7 billion -- both setting quarterly records.

