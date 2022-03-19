UrduPoint.com

Goldstone Investment Holding Keen In Strengthening Economic Linkage With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Goldstone Investment Holding keen in strengthening economic linkage with Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Goldstone Investment Holding Company Limited, an innovation center under China Aerospace Technology Group has expressed interest in strengthening economic linkages with Pakistan under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a virtual meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held recently, General Manager, Shen Yao briefed him on the operational of his company, which mostly entered on applications of the latest technology.

The company also expressed interest in collaborations with Pakistan in emerging sectors.

In his remarks, the Ambassador thanked the Chinese enterprise for its interest in diverse sectors in Pakistan, and discussed key areas of potential cooperation.

Ambassador Haque also updated Shen Yao on the investment-friendly policies of the Government of Pakistan.

He was accompanied by the Embassy's economic team during the meeting held as a part of the economic diplomacy outreach to the Chinese enterprises.

Pakistan's Consul-General in Guangzhou and Honorary Investment Consul in Shenzhen also attended the meeting.

Goldstone Capital Investment Holding Co. Ltd. is an innovation center based in Shenzhen, and focuses on emerging technologies.

>