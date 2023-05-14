UrduPoint.com

Golf: All-time List Of Major Golf Winners

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Golf: All-time list of major golf winners

Rochester, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :All-time major golf championship win leaders list ahead of the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill: Total: Masters, US Open, British Open, PGA Championship Jack Nicklaus 18 6 4 3 5 Tiger Woods * 15 5 3 3 4 Walter Hagen 11 0 2 4 5 Ben Hogan 9 2 4 1 2 Gary Player 9 3 1 3 2 Tom Watson 8 2 1 5 0 Harry Vardon 7 0 1 6 0 Bobby Jones 7 0 4 3 0 Gene Sarazen 7 1 2 1 3 Sam Snead 7 3 0 1 3 Arnold Palmer 7 4 1 2 0 Phil Mickelson * 6 3 0 1 2 Nick Faldo 6 3 0 3 0 Lee Trevino 6 0 2 2 2 James Braid 5 0 0 5 0 J.

H.

Taylor 5 0 0 5 0 Byron Nelson 5 2 1 0 2 Peter Thomson 5 0 0 5 0 Seve Ballesteros 5 2 0 3 0 --------- Rory McIlroy * 4 0 1 1 2Brooks Koepka * 4 0 2 0 2(Asterisk indicates active player)

