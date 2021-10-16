UrduPoint.com

Golf: Andalucia Masters Scores

Golf: Andalucia Masters scores

Sotogrande, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Leading second round scores in the European Tour's Andalucia Masters at the Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain on Friday (GBR/IRL unless stared, Par 71): 138 - Romain Langasque (FRA) 69-69 139 - Laurie Canter 74-65, Matthew Fitzpatrick 71-68, Sebastian Soederberg (SWE) 70-69, Ryan Fox (NZL) 70-69 140 - Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 71-69, Scott Jamieson 72-68, Robert Rock 72-68, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 67-73 141 - Renato Paratore (ITA) 71-70, Jason Scrivener (AUS) 73-68, Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN) 71-70 Selected:152 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 78-74

