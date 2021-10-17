Golf: Andalucia Masters scores

Sotogrande, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Leading final round scores in the European Tour's Andalucia Masters at the Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain on Sunday (GBR/IRL unless stared, Par 71): 278 - Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-68-70-69 281 - Lee Min-Woo (AUS) 73-71-67-70, Sebastian Soederberg (SWE) 70-69-72-70282 - Laurie Canter (ENG) 74-65-67-76, David Lipsky (USA) 71-75-64-72, Alexander Bjoerk (SWE) 72-71-70-69, Ryan Fox (NZL) 70-69-74-69, Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 73-70-70-69, Robert Rock (ENG) 72-68-73-69, James Morrison (ENG) 72-73-69-68283 - Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 73-70-68-72, Daniel Gavins (ENG) 71-72-72-68, John Catlin (USA) 73-74-69-67, Romain Langasque (FRA) 69-69-73-72