Golf: Australian PGA Championship scores

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Leading final-round scores at the DP World Tour (European Tour)-sanctioned Australian PGA Championships at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane on Sunday (AUS unless stated, Par 71) 270 - Cameron Smith 68-65-69-68 273 - Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) 67-70-71-65, Jason Scrivener 65-67-74-67 275 - John Parry (ENG) 71-70-69-65, Min Woo Lee 65-73-68-69 276 - David Micheluzzi 68-68-71-69 277 - Greg Chalmers 71-69-71-66, Cameron Davis 70-73-66-68, Takumi Kanaya (JPN) 72-67-69-69, Sam Brazel 69-73-66-69, Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 68-66-71-72 278 - Marc Leishman 69-72-70-67, Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 69-66-75-68, Elvis Smylie 70-71-69-68, Chang Gi Lee (NZL) 68-70-71-69, Tom Power Horan 68-71-70-69, Brad Kennedy 66-70-70-72Selected:280 - Adam Scott 66-72-74-68

