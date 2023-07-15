Golf: Barbasol Championship Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 09:00 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky (USA unless noted, par-72): 131 - Lucas Glover 63-68 133 - Adam Long 66-67, Vincent Norrman (SWE) 66-67, Daniel Brown (ENG) 65-68 134 - Jayden Schaper (RSA) 68-66, Ryan Moore 64-70, Adrien Saddier (FRA) 68-66, Louis de Jager (RSA) 69-65 135 - Nathan Kimsey (ENG) 69-66, Angel Hidalgo Portillo (ESP) 66-69, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 69-66, Ryan Armour 64-71, Jason Dufner 68-67136 - David Ravetto (FRA) 72-64, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 69-67, Trevor Cone 71-65, Johannes Veerman 66-70, Akshay Bhatia 68-68, Niklas Norgaard (DEN) 67-69, Chad Ramey 67-69, MJ Daffue (RSA) 70-66, Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 66-70, JC Ritchie (RSA) 67-69137 - Russell Knox (SCO) 68-69, Jason Scrivener (AUS) 71-66, Tyson Alexander 70-67, Alexander Levy (FRA) 69-68, Christoffer Bring (DEN) 72-65, Ted Potter 69-68