Golf: BMW Championship scores

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour's BMW Championship, a FedEx Cup playoff event at Wilmington (Delaware) Country Club (par-71, USA unless noted): 201 - Patrick Cantlay 68-68-65 202 - Xander Schauffele 67-69-66, Scott Stallings 68-68-66 203 - Adam Scott (AUS) 65-69-69, Scottie Scheffler 68-67-68 204- Collin Morikawa 67-72-65, Aaron Wise 69-68-67 205 - Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-68-68, Corey Conners (CAN) 68-67-70206 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 71-68-67, Denny McCarthy 68-72-66, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 70-69-67, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 68-68-70207 - Andrew Putnam 73-68-66, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 67-73-67, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 67-71-69, Cameron Young 67-68-72