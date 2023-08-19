Open Menu

Golf: BMW Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Golf: BMW Championship scores

Olympia Fields, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour BMW Championship, penultimate event of the FedEx Cup playoffs (par-70, USA unless noted): 130 - Max Homa 68-62 132 - Chris Kirk 66-66 133 - Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-67, Brian Harman 65-68 135 - Scottie Scheffler 66-69, Rickie Fowler 66-69, Harris English 68-67, Justin Rose (ENG) 70-65, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-70 136 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 68-68, Xander Schauffele 71-65, Patrick Cantlay 68-68 137 - Corey Conners (CAN) 67-70, Collin Morikawa 67-70, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 69-68, Wyndham Clark 66-71, JT Poston 69-68, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 70-67, Lucas Glover 70-67, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 70-67 138 - Cameron Young 67-71, Denny McCarthy 69-69, Sahith Theegala 66-72, Jordan Spieth 68-70, Russell Henley 69-69139 - Cameron Davis (AUS) 73-66, Keegan Bradley 71-68, Adam Svensson (CAN) 70-69WD - Hideki Matusyama (JPN) 71

Related Topics

USA Young Wyndham Event BMW

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of Eas ..

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

11 hours ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President attends inauguration of Water and En ..

UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopi ..

11 hours ago
Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enrich ..

Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humai ..

11 hours ago
 UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing g ..

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitar ..

12 hours ago
 UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

12 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

13 hours ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

14 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous