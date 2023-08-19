Golf: BMW Championship scores

Olympia Fields, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Scores after Friday's second round of the US PGA Tour BMW Championship, penultimate event of the FedEx Cup playoffs (par-70, USA unless noted): 130 - Max Homa 68-62 132 - Chris Kirk 66-66 133 - Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 66-67, Brian Harman 65-68 135 - Scottie Scheffler 66-69, Rickie Fowler 66-69, Harris English 68-67, Justin Rose (ENG) 70-65, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 65-70 136 - Im Sung-jae (KOR) 68-68, Xander Schauffele 71-65, Patrick Cantlay 68-68 137 - Corey Conners (CAN) 67-70, Collin Morikawa 67-70, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 69-68, Wyndham Clark 66-71, JT Poston 69-68, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 70-67, Lucas Glover 70-67, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 70-67 138 - Cameron Young 67-71, Denny McCarthy 69-69, Sahith Theegala 66-72, Jordan Spieth 68-70, Russell Henley 69-69139 - Cameron Davis (AUS) 73-66, Keegan Bradley 71-68, Adam Svensson (CAN) 70-69WD - Hideki Matusyama (JPN) 71