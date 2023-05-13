UrduPoint.com

Golf: Byron Nelson Tournament Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Golf: Byron Nelson tournament scores

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Byron Nelson Tournament in Dallas, Texas (USA unless noted, par-71): 128 - Scottie Scheffler 64-64 129 - Ryan Palmer 64-65, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 65-64 131 - Kim Si-woo (KOR) 65-66 132 - Richy Werenski 64-68133 - Scott Piercy 64-69, Sam Stevens 65-68, Jason Day (AUS) 64-69, Harrison Endycott (AUS) 69-64, C.

T.

Pan (TPE) 67-66, Henrik Norlander (SWE) 66-67, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 66-67, Dou Zecheng (CHN) 63-70134 - Doc Redman 65-69, Sean O'Hair 65-69, Eric Cole 66-68, Greg Chalmers (AUS) 69-65, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 67-67, Kim Seong-Hyeon (KOR) 66-68, Vincent Norrman (SWE) 68-66, Austin Eckroat 69-65, Bae Sang-moon (KOR) 66-68, Noh Seung-yul (KOR) 60-74, Adam Scott (AUS) 63-71, Kang Sung (KOR) 66-68

More Stories From Miscellaneous

