Golf: Cazoo Classic scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Southport, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Leading second round scores in the DP World Tour Cazoo Classic at the Hillside Golf Club, Southport (GBR/IRL unless stated; Par 72): 133 - Paul Waring 63-70 135 - Grant Forrest 66-69, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 66-69, Jens Dantorp (SWE) 66-69 136 - Daan Huizing (NED) 68-68 137 - Sami Valimaki (FIN) 71-66, Callum Shinkwin 69-68, Garrick Porteous 65-72138 - Ignacio Elvira (ESP) 73-65, Marcus Armitage 69-69, Richie Ramsay 69-69, David Horsey 69-69, Matthew Southgate 67-71, Richard Sterne (RSA) 70-68, Robin Petersson (SWE) 68-70139 - Jack Senior 67-72, Darren Fichardt (RSA) 68-71, Santiago Tarrio (ESP) 68-71, Angel Hidalgo (ESP) 69-70