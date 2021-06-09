UrduPoint.com
Golf Champ Cabrera Extradited To Argentina To Face Domestic Violence Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Golf champ Cabrera extradited to Argentina to face domestic violence charges

Sao Paulo, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Golf champion Angel "Pato" Cabrera, one of the most successful Latin Americans to play the sport, was extradited Tuesday from Brazil to his native Argentina to face domestic violence accusations brought by several women.

Cabrera, who won the 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro in January at Argentina's request, accused of violence against his partner, an ex-partner and his ex-wife.

Cabrera, 51, and another Argentine, 42, who faces femicide charges, were handed over to Argentine authorities at a border bridge in the city of Foz do Iguacu, Brazilian Federal police said.

The statement did not identify them, but a source close to the investigation told AFP one of the men was Cabrera.

A Brazilian court authorized Cabrera's extradition in May. He has denied wrongdoing.

