Golf: CJ Cup scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour CJ Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA unless noted, par-72): 126 - Keith Mitchell 62-64 131 - Kim Seong-hyeon (KOR) 68-63, Jordan Spieth 66-65, Harry Higgs 64-67, Adam Scott (AUS) 68-63 132 - Rickie Fowler 66-66, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 67-65133 - Ian Poulter (ENG) 66-67, Erik van Rooyen (RSA) 67-66, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 65-68, Aaron Wise 66-67, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 71-62, Cameron Smith (AUS) 66-67, Paul Casey (ENG) 68-65, Robert Streb 61-72134 - Kevin Na 68-66, Maverick McNealy 69-65, Hudson Swafford 65-69

