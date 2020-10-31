Golf: Cyprus Open scores

Paphos, Cyprus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Leading completed second-round scores from the European Tour's inaugural Cyprus Open on Friday at Paphos (GBR & IRL unless stated/par 71): 132 - David Drysdale 65-67, Richard McEvoy 66-66, Sami Valimaki (FIN) 65-67 133 - Shubhankar Sharma (IND) 67-66, Callum Shinkwin 67-66, Jordan Smith 67-66, Johannes Veerman (USA) 64-69, Thomas Detry (BEL) 66-67, Benjamin Hebert (FRA) 69-64 134 - Wil Besseling (NED) 67-67, Mitch Waite 64-70, Andy Sullivan 65-69, Garrick Higgo (RSA) 68-66, Matthias Schwab (AUT) 67-67 135 - Julian Suri (USA) 70-65, Robert Macintyre 68-67, David Horsey 66-69, Aaron Cockerill (CAN) 69-66, Wilco Nienaber (RSA) 68-67, Lorenzo Gagli (ITA) 66-69 Note: Jamie Donaldson (17 holes) and Marcus Armitage (15) topped the leaderboard at 11-under par when play was suspended.

They will complete their second rounds on Saturday morning.