Golf: EPGA Cyprus Showdown Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Nicosia, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Leading second round scores in the EPGA's Cyprus Showdown at the Aphrodite Hills Resort, Cyprus on Friday (GBR/IRL unless stated, par 71; note - play suspended for the day due to darkness): 131 - Johannes Veerman (USA) 67-64, James Morrison 68-63 132 - Steven Brown 68-64, Joost Luiten (NED) 67-65, David Horsey 67-65, Romain Langasque (FRA) 66-66 133 - Robert Macintyre 65-68, Louis De Jager (RSA) 68-65, Nacho Elvira (ESP) 68-65, Alexander Levy (FRA) 67-66134 - Alexander Bjork (SWE) 68-66, Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 67-67135 - Wu Ashun (CHN) 66-69, Bernd Ritthammer (GER) 70-65

More Stories From Miscellaneous

