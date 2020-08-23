Golf: EPGA Wales Open scores

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Leading scores after the third round of the EPGA Wales Open on Saturday at the Celtic Manor Resort (par 71, GBR & IRL unless stated): 206 - Sebastian Soderberg (SWE) 68 70 68, Connor Syme 66 70 70 209 - Sami Valimaki (FIN) 70 72 67 210 - Thomas Pieters (BEL) 69 72 69, Edoardo Molinari (ITA) 72 70 68211 - Dean Burmester (RSA) 72 71 68, David Dixon 70 70 71, Marcel Siem (GER) 70 74 67, Romain Langasque (FRA) 71 68 72, James Morrison 73 72 66212 Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 69 71 72, Craig Howie 74 69 69, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (ESP) 73 70 69, Brandon Stone (RSA) 70 72 70, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 75 68 69, Ryan Fox (NZL) 70 74 68, Laurie Canter 71 69 72, Calum Hill 73 71 68, Nacho Elvira (ESP) 71 67 74, Gavin Green (MAS) 73 71 68