Golf: EPGA Wales Open scores

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Leading scores after the final round of the EPGA Wales Open on Sunday at the Celtic Manor Resort (par 71, GBR & IRL unless stated): 276 - Romain Langasque (FRA) 71 68 72 65 278 - Sami Valimaki (FIN) 70 72 67 69 279 - Matthew Jordan 69 72 72 66, David Dixon 70 70 71 68 280 - Laurie Canter 71 69 72 68, Sebastian Soderberg (SWE) 68 70 68 74, James Morrison 73 72 66 69281 - Jason Scrivener (AUS) 70 74 69 68, Li Haotong (CHN) 72 66 76 67, Connor Syme 66 70 70 75, Jorge Campillo (ESP) 75 68 69 69, Callum Shinkwin 68 75 71 67, Calum Hill 73 71 68 69, Gavin Green (MAS) 73 71 68 69282 - Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 69 71 72 70, Liam Johnston 70 68 75 69, Sebastian Heisele (GER) 70 71 73 68, Ryan Fox (NZL) 70 74 68 70, Louis De Jager (RSA) 70 74 70 68, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 69 72 69 72