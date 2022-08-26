Golf: European Masters Scores
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM
CransMontana, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading first round scores in the DP World Tour/European Tour's European Masters at Crans Montana, Switzerland on Thursday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 70): 62 - Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 64 - Matt Wallace, Scott Jamieson, Louis de Jager (RSA), Eduardo de la Riva (ESP)65 - Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN), Ignacio Elvira (ESP), Joost Luiten (NED), Matthew Southgate, George Coetzee (RSA), Darren Fichardt (RSA), Santiago Tarrio (ESP), Marcel Siem (GER)66 - Jorge Campillo (ESP), Darius van Driel (NED), Oliver Bekker (RSA), Ross McGowan