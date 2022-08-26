UrduPoint.com

Golf: European Masters Scores

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Golf: European Masters scores

CransMontana, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading first round scores in the DP World Tour/European Tour's European Masters at Crans Montana, Switzerland on Thursday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 70): 62 - Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 64 - Matt Wallace, Scott Jamieson, Louis de Jager (RSA), Eduardo de la Riva (ESP)65 - Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN), Ignacio Elvira (ESP), Joost Luiten (NED), Matthew Southgate, George Coetzee (RSA), Darren Fichardt (RSA), Santiago Tarrio (ESP), Marcel Siem (GER)66 - Jorge Campillo (ESP), Darius van Driel (NED), Oliver Bekker (RSA), Ross McGowan

Related Topics

World Montana Santiago George Van Wallace Lawrence Switzerland

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

1 hour ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

1 hour ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

1 hour ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

1 hour ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

1 hour ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.