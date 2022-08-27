UrduPoint.com

Golf: European Masters Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Golf: European Masters scores

CransMontana, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading completed second round scores in the European Tour/DP World Tour European Masters at Crans Montana, Switzerland on Friday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 70; round suspended due to darkness): 130 - Ignacio Elvira (ESP) 65-65, Marcel Siem (GER) 65-65 131 - Scott Jamieson 64-67, Richard Mansell 67-64 132 - Adria Arnaus (ESP) 69-63133 - Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 68-65, Marcel Schneider (GER) 67-66, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 68-65134 - Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 68-66, James Morrison 70-64, Alvaro Quiros (ESP) 68-66, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (ESP) 67-67

Related Topics

World Montana Ita Switzerland

Recent Stories

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

44 minutes ago
 Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran Fro ..

Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapons - Mi ..

34 minutes ago
 Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive ..

Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive Materials, Depends on Circums ..

34 minutes ago
 AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to ..

AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to floods in country

57 minutes ago
 Railways issues red-alert, sets up control rooms

Railways issues red-alert, sets up control rooms

57 minutes ago
 Trump Says No Mention of 'Nuclear' in Affidavit fo ..

Trump Says No Mention of 'Nuclear' in Affidavit for FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid, Critici ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.