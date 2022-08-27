Golf: European Masters Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 12:50 AM
CransMontana, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Leading completed second round scores in the European Tour/DP World Tour European Masters at Crans Montana, Switzerland on Friday (GBR/IRL unless stated, Par 70; round suspended due to darkness): 130 - Ignacio Elvira (ESP) 65-65, Marcel Siem (GER) 65-65 131 - Scott Jamieson 64-67, Richard Mansell 67-64 132 - Adria Arnaus (ESP) 69-63133 - Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 68-65, Marcel Schneider (GER) 67-66, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 68-65134 - Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 68-66, James Morrison 70-64, Alvaro Quiros (ESP) 68-66, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (ESP) 67-67