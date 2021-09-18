UrduPoint.com

Golf: Fortinet Championship Scores

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:20 AM

Golf: Fortinet Championship scores

San Francisco, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Fortinet Championship in Napa, California (USA unless noted, par-72): 132 - Maverick McNealy 68-64 134 - Beau Hossler 70-64, Mito Pereira (CHI) 67 -67 135 - Troy Merritt 67-68, Will Zalatoris 68-67, Bronson Burgoon 68-67136 - Harold Varner 68-68, Matt Kuchar 70-66, Russell Knox (SCO) 69-67137 - Tom Hoge 71-66, Jim Knous 70-67, David Lipsky 73-64, Peter Malnati 71-66, Nate Lashley 67-70, John Augenstein 68-69, Scott Stallings 67-70

Related Topics

USA Pereira Mito David Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th September 2021

9 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets British Secretary of State for International Trade, Pres ..

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

8 hours ago
 Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

Ukraine on verge of deadliest Covid wave: experts

7 hours ago
 Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Ta ..

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

7 hours ago
 England eases Covid travel curbs

England eases Covid travel curbs

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.