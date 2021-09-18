Golf: Fortinet Championship scores

San Francisco, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Leading second-round scores on Friday in the US PGA Tour Fortinet Championship in Napa, California (USA unless noted, par-72): 132 - Maverick McNealy 68-64 134 - Beau Hossler 70-64, Mito Pereira (CHI) 67 -67 135 - Troy Merritt 67-68, Will Zalatoris 68-67, Bronson Burgoon 68-67136 - Harold Varner 68-68, Matt Kuchar 70-66, Russell Knox (SCO) 69-67137 - Tom Hoge 71-66, Jim Knous 70-67, David Lipsky 73-64, Peter Malnati 71-66, Nate Lashley 67-70, John Augenstein 68-69, Scott Stallings 67-70