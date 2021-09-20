Golf: Fortinet Championship scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Leading final-round scores on Sunday in the US PGA Tour Fortinet Championship in Napa, California (USA unless noted, par-72): 269 - Max Homa 67-72-65 65 270 - Maverick McNealy 68-64-70-68 272 - Mito Pereira (CHI) 67-67-70-68273 - Marc Leishman (AUS) 69-71-68-65, Talor Gooch 69 70-66-68275 - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-69-71-66, Patrick Rodgers 68-70-70-67, John Augenstein 68-69-70-68, C.T.

Pan (TPE) 71-68-67-69, Scott Stallings 67-70-67-71