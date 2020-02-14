Golf: Genesis Invitational scores

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club (USA unless noted, par-71): 64 - Matt Kuchar 67 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR), Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark, Adam Schenk, Harold Varner68 - Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Rory McIlroy (NIR), Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day (AUS), Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Landry, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Reed, James Hahn69 - Scottie Scheffler, Im Sung-jae (KOR), Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey (ENG), Sebastián Munoz (COL), J.

T.

Poston, Michael Thompson, Denny McCarthy, Tiger Woods, Kang Sung (KOR), J.B. Holmes, Justin Rose (ENG), Kim Si-woo (KOR), Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, Vaughn Taylor