(@FahadShabbir)

Singapore, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Leading scores on Saturday after the third round of the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Tanjong course, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (par 72): 202 - Ko Jin-young (KOR) 72-65-65 204 - Nelly Korda (USA) 68-68-68 205 - Allisen Corpuz (USA) 70-65-70, Elizabeth Szokol (USA) 64-71-70 206 - Danielle Kang (USA) 71-63-72 207 - Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-70-67, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 72-65-70, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 68-69-70, Linn Grant (SWE) 69-67-71 208 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 69-67-72, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 68-67-73, Jenny Shin (KOR) 70-70-68