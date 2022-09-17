UrduPoint.com

Golf: Italian Open Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Golf: Italian Open scores

Rome, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Leading completed second-round scores in the DP World Tour's Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome on Friday (GBR and IRL unless stated, par 71): 133 - Rory McIlroy 67, 66 134 - Matt Fitzpatrick 65, 69 135 - Tom Lewis 70, 65 136 - Victor Perez (FRA) 70 66137- Tyrrel Hatton 72, 65; Jordan Smith 69, 68; Sebastian Garcia (ESP) 71, 66; Luke Donald 69, 68; Joost Luiten (NED) 66, 71; Lucas Herbert (AUS) 70, 67138 - Scott Jamieson 67, 71; Wu Ashun (CHN) 70, 68; Oliver Bekker (RSA) 68, 70; Marcel Schneider (GER) 70, 68; Antoine Rozner (FRA) 67, 71; Alvaro Quiros (ESP) 67, 71; Kurt Kitayama (USA) 71, 67; Tapio Pulkannen (FIN) 69, 69; Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 68, 70

Related Topics

USA World Rome

Recent Stories

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

2 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

2 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

2 hours ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

2 hours ago
 China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Export ..

China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark cl ..

'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark climate debate

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.