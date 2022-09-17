Golf: Italian Open scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Leading completed second-round scores in the DP World Tour's Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome on Friday (GBR and IRL unless stated, par 71): 133 - Rory McIlroy 67, 66 134 - Matt Fitzpatrick 65, 69 135 - Tom Lewis 70, 65 136 - Victor Perez (FRA) 70 66137- Tyrrel Hatton 72, 65; Jordan Smith 69, 68; Sebastian Garcia (ESP) 71, 66; Luke Donald 69, 68; Joost Luiten (NED) 66, 71; Lucas Herbert (AUS) 70, 67138 - Scott Jamieson 67, 71; Wu Ashun (CHN) 70, 68; Oliver Bekker (RSA) 68, 70; Marcel Schneider (GER) 70, 68; Antoine Rozner (FRA) 67, 71; Alvaro Quiros (ESP) 67, 71; Kurt Kitayama (USA) 71, 67; Tapio Pulkannen (FIN) 69, 69; Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) 68, 70