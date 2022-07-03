Golf: John Deere Classic scores

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Leading third-round scores on Saturday at the US PGA Tour John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois (USA unless noted, par-71): 194 - J.T.

Poston 62-65-67 197 - Scott Stallings 67-66-64, Emiliano Grillo (ARG) 68-64-65, Denny McCarthy 66-65-66 198 - Callum Tarren (ENG) 68-65-65 199 - Bo Hoag 67-69-63, Chris Naegel 66-66-67 200 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-65-66, Matthias Schwab (AUT) 67-65-68 201 - Cam Davis (AUS) 68-68-65, Hank Lebioda 69-65-67, Kelly Kraft 70-63-68, Maverick McNealy 70-63-68, Michael Gligic (CAN) 64-69-68, Christopher Gotterup 65-67-69202 - Adam Svensson (CAN) 67-67-68, Curtis Thompson 67-67-68, Patton Kizzire 69-65-68, Mark Hubbard 67-67-68, C.

T.

Pan (TPE) 69-64-69203 - Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 71-68-64, Michael Thompson 70-68-65, Adam Long 70-67-66, Tommy Gainey 68-69-66, Noh Seung-yul (KOR) 70-66-67, Chesson Hadley 67-69-67, Greyson Sigg 70-66-67, David Lipsky 68-67-68, Charles Howell 68-67-68